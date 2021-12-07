Stanly County sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack honored Tuesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A sailor from Stanly County, whose body was only recently identified, was honored Tuesday along with 428 of his crewmates from the USS Oklahoma. Tuesday marked 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Nineteen-year-old Seaman 1st Class Edward E. Talbert, of Albemarle, was stationed on the Oklahoma on the morning of Dec. 7th 1941. The Oklahoma was one of the first ships hit in the surprise attack.

“In a matter of only 12 minutes, the Okie and her crew’s world, literally, turned upside down,” said Capt. Richard Jones, Commander Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during a remembrance ceremony on Tuesday.

Newspaper articles from the time show Talbert’s death had been confirmed, but his remains weren’t identified for nearly eight decades.

For years, the U.S. Navy, in partnership with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, have worked to identify the remains of the sailors killed that day. Through years of hard work, 355 of 388 Sailors and Marines have been identified.

“Their sacrifice is the greatest examples of our Navy values, honor, courage and commitment. Which is alive and thriving in each of us,” said Jones.

Family members plan to hold a funeral service for Talbert in March in Albemarle, on what would have been his 100th birthday.