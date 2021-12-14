Stadium Lofts multi-use development coming to Downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Downtown Kannapolis is virtually unrecognizable from where it was just a few years ago. Now, people in that area can expect even more major development heading their way.





On Tuesday morning, the city broke ground on their Stadium Lofts project – a seven-story multi-use apartment building. The building will also house team offices, a ticket office, merchandise store, and a new tavern.

“I lived down and around this area, and I remember when it was a really dead town,” said Anna Pane, manager of Maven Salon on West Ave. “Having all this industry coming in, and all these different businesses, is really going to revamp Kannapolis. And I think that’s something that we really need in this area.”

Right next to the Stadium Lofts building, a Marriott Hotel is in the works. Across the street, another proposed apartment building and parking garage.

“It is also the first anchor of what we expect this year and 2022 to be the best year since the mill closed in 2003,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “We want them to be so excited about what’s happening in their downtown that they want to come back home.”

It’s a city long-time residents no longer recognize, and a bittersweet reminder of what used to be there.

“Some of it’s been for the better. I just don’t want to lose the little, small-town charm that we always had. But I understand growth has to happen” said lifelong Kannapolis resident John Russell.

Stadium Lofts is projected to be finished before the 2023 baseball season. That project alone is an $8.5 million investment.