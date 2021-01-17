Stabbing in northwest Charlotte leaves one injured

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — A stabbing in northwest Charlotte left one person injured Saturday night, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding a stabbing near Lawing School Road regarding a stabbing around 8:30 p.m. One victim was found suffering from a stab wound and was transported to the hospital

It is unclear at this time if any arrests were made or what led to the incident.

CSI, Medic, were among the departments that responded to the scene, which appeared to be in a commercial strip mall-type setting.