Speedway Christmas using unique opportunity to test light display during NASCAR event

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With Halloween becoming a distant memory, the focus is shifting towards the holiday season at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Setup for Speedway Christmas started immediately after the Bank of America ROVAL 400 in early October. Speedway officials say the display this year will feature more than 4 million lights.



Planning for the annual display started in February. Part of the planning involves working around the existing schedule of the racetrack, which includes racing events and on-track activity nearly every week.



“It’s always an interesting time of year for us here at the speedway. Our entire team kind of has to split duties between our dirt races that happen. So we have a lot of staff at the dirt track and a lot of our staff dedicated to setting lights,” said Director of Operations, Garrett Carter.



The World of Outlaws Series World Finals takes place this weekend and is an annual event usually held during the first week of November.

This year the NASCAR Cup Series also has plans to use Charlotte Motor Speedway. A NextGen test, which is the new car for the 2022 season, has been scheduled for November 17 and 18. Speedway Christmas is scheduled to open on November 19.



Carter tells FOX 46 the plan is to test the light display as the NASCAR teams are testing on track, which will make for a unique scene of racecars and 4 million lights. The light displays are spread across the infield, concourse and in the grandstands.



A crew of 8-10 people, who work 6 days a week and nearly 5,000 hours, are responsible for making sure every bulb is lit before opening night.

It’s not just about the speed at which the lights go up, they also have to be synchronized to music. 150 control boxes are set up around the track and are connected together with an Ethernet cable. The cable helps ensure all the control boxes and lights are plugged into a computer system.

“And that is how those are individually powered and in those boxes are multiple channels that go out and power all the lights,” said Carter.

Sometimes things aren’t as easy as just turning on the computer and powering up the lights.

“We do have problems with our lights just like you do at home, however all of our lights are LED,” said Carter.

If a string of lights is out, that usually means there is a problem with the wiring.

As crews work to transform the speedway into a Christmas theme, complete with light-up icicles and snowflakes, they have to also consider the possibility of being pelted with the real thing.



Weather in the Carolinas in November and December can be unpredictable. History has shown it can snow early in the season.

“If we have to work in the field, we just have to dress properly. Hopefully, it’s not as cold, but usually, it can be a little rough, but we just power through it,” said Carter.

This year the Christmas Village will be making a return on the weekends. The light display will be open from November 19 through January 16. More information about tickets and a complete schedule can be found here.