CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Those looking to enjoy this year’s Speed Street festivities will have to flock to a new location, as the popular festival moves from Uptown to the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway recently announced it will be ‘the place to be’ this Memorial Day weekend, as their track becomes the new home of the decades-old tradition that celebrates music and motorsports.

Speed Street will be open from May 27-29, 2022 to fans with a ticket to any of the weekend’s three NASCAR events, including Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300, or Sunday’s Cola-Cola 600. Single-day tickets for Speed Street access will also be available for just $20.

Tickets to the Coca-Cola 600 start at just $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 with an adult.

This year’s Speed Street festival will bring A-list music acts, driver appearances, interactive games, and displays, and a bevy of entertainment to the heart of motorsports country, organizers said.

Flo Rida Friday

Four-time Grammy-nominated rapper Flo Rida will kick off the Memorial Day Weekend music festivities with a 75-minute performance featuring internationally acclaimed hits like “Low,” “Right Round” and “My House.”

A native of Miami Gardens, Florida, Flo Rida’s career has produced four studio albums and collaborations with stars like T-Pain, Sia, Kesha, Timbaland, Rick Ross, Sean Kingston and Lil Wayne.

Steve Miller Band Saturday

Saturday at Speed Street belongs to the classic rock fans, with Steve Miller Band taking the stage to entertain fans with a musical collection of instantly recognizable songs spanning the group’s five decades of music.

The 90-minute set will feature fan favorites like “The Joker,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner” and “Jungle Love.”

For more information, please click here.