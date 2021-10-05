Speed Street 2021: Here are the uptown Charlotte road closures to know about

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Circle K Speed Street will celebrate 26 years in Center City. The event entertains visitors and locals in support of NASCAR racing, the City of Charlotte said.

From October 7 to 9, fans can enjoy free activities, samples, celebrity appearances, and live musical entertainment.

Festival hours are 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Activities are centered around Romare Bearden Park.

Road Closures

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Church Street and Mint Street will close at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5.

Mint Street between 4th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, 3rd Street between Mint Street and Poplar Street, and parking areas along the park on 3rd Street and Church Street will close at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6.

All streets will reopen on Sunday, October 10, at 12:00 p.m.

For more information about this year’s festivities, please click here.