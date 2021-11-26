Special tradition returns for Charlotte firefighters this Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It doesn’t matter if it’s Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Firefighters have a job to do no matter what the holiday is.

But this year’s Thanksgiving will bring back a special tradition firefighters missed out on in 2020.

There’s always a call, always a run to go out on.

“It’s not just Thanksgiving, it’s all the holidays, we spend all of the holidays here at some point in our careers, away from our families,” said Justin Barringer, a firefighter at Station 15 in Charlotte.

Even on days when everything else slows down, the crew at Station 15 can’t.

“It’s worth it, wholeheartedly, it’s worth every second that we spend here knowing we can help others,” said Justin.

But even fire calls can’t stop some Thanksgiving traditions, like the turkey and the pie.

“It’s a debate, but we’re in the south and we say pe-cawn,” laughed Justin.

Families will be able to come to the firehouse for Thanksgiving dinner this year. It’s a tradition they missed out on in 2020 because of COVID.

So, 2021 calls for Justin’s deviled eggs.

“It’s the perfect boiled egg,” said Justin, as he poked a small hole in the bottom of the egg before cooking it. (It worked too! Poke a hole in the bottom of the egg, put it in boiling water for 10 minutes, then turn it off and cover for 10. After that, Justin said, shake the pot and the eggs will peel themselves.)

“We’re going to thanksgiving tomorrow the day after, we’re doing Christmas early because we can’t get up with our kids,” said Justin.

For Station 15, it doesn’t matter when they celebrate, what matters is why.

“I’m thankful every day. Every day is Thanksgiving.”