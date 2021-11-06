Special Olympics Mecklenburg County returns post-pandemic with Taco Dash 5K on Sunday

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Special Olympics Mecklenburg County is back in action this fall, with their first biggest event in more than a year.

The Taco Dash 5K is happening, Sunday, November 7 at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte. The race kicks off at 9 a.m., but you can register same day up until 8 a.m.

It’ll be the first large-scale chance local athletes like Kimberly Jones will be able to gather together to raise money for the organization. Jones has been participating in Special Olympics with Mecklenburg County for 13 years. She said she mostly sticks with tennis.

“Sometimes I lose, but sometimes I win more,” she said, “I’m not trying to toot my own horn or anything here.”

She and Mecklenburg County’s Director, Rachel LoCurto are excited to be back doing big events again.

LoCurto said that on top of the 5k Run/Walk, there will be yoga, games, prizes, music, dancing, and post-race pancakes from Cabo Fish Taco.

Special Olympics Mecklenburg County works to bring 19 different sports to local athletes with intellectual disabilities.

LoCurto said their programs help their athletes gain important life skills.

“Confidence is number one; It’s key. It’s also key for socialization, I mean especially were coming right out of the gates of COVID.”

Jones said that going to all of the competitions has allowed her to meet new people and learn along the way.

“I always feel it’s good to have some new challenges and then it gives me a good goal for myself,” she said.

If you’re interested in signing up for the Taco Dash 5k, click here to register ahead of time or you can do same-day registration by clicking here. $35 gets you entry into the event, a t-shirt, and other swag.

The event is also virtual.