CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Southern Baptist Convention has decided to nix their plans to come to Charlotte for their annual meeting in 2023, after choosing the Queen City as the host city back in 2016.

According to the Baptist Press, the news arm of the SBC, Charlotte Convention Center was chosen because it could hold “a maximum of 8,000 messengers and guests in the 280,000 square feet of available space.”

But leaders of the SBC noted that the 2021 meeting in Anaheim, California drew “the largest crowd…in a generation” with close to 10,000 people.

“This started in 2018 when more than 9,600 messengers came to Dallas. After adding in guests, exhibitors, credentialed press and others, the official attendance was 16,032. Then in 2019, 8,183 messengers and 13,502 total attendees made their way to Birmingham, Ala. And 2021 blew past those totals with 15,726 messengers and 21,474 total attendees making Music City [Nashville] their home for the week,” said Jonathan Howe, vice president for communications with the SBC Executive Committee.

SBC now reportedly requires more than 75 percent of what the Charlotte Convention Center can hold, or 400,000+ square feet of space.

“Please understand this move comes at no fault to Charlotte other than the space they have available. The city wants to host Southern Baptists, but simply cannot,” said Howe, “Our meeting has grown beyond the city’s capability and usable space. We will do everything in our power to honor the Queen City as this move is made, and it is our prayer that Southern Baptists will honor Charlotte for its willingness to host us.”

The SBC’s annual meeting in 2023 will instead be held in New Orleans, Louisiana.