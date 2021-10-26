Arrested South Meck HS student had loaded gun in backpack, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A student who was carrying a loaded gun in their backpack at South Mecklenburg High School was arrested Tuesday, according to CMPD and a letter sent to parents from the principal.

CMPD confirmed with FOX 46 an arrest had been made and a gun was seized. CMS confirmed with FOX 46 Principal Angerer gave the update to local families.

This is the latest incident in a series that has developed over the course of the school year so far this semester. Without giving specifics, CMPD said multiple high schools in north Charlotte may have been involved in a shooting that occurred this year that resulted in the death of a 3-yeard-old. About 150 rounds of ammunition were fired at the home.

Earlier this month, a student at Garinger High School was charged after a gun and two loaded magazines were found inside of the gym after the school was placed on lockdown, school officials said.

Here is the letter sent to families from the school’s principal.

Good afternoon South Mecklenburg High School families, this is Principal Angerer with an update.



Earlier today our School Resource Officer detained student. During a search of the student’s backpack, a loaded firearm was found. The weapon was confiscated and authorities were notified. No threats were made and no students were injured.



The safety of our students is our highest priority. Extra security is on campus and counselors are available for all students and staff who need to speak with someone about this situation.



Please discuss with your students the dangers of bringing weapons on campus and the serious consequences that apply to those who do so against the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct.