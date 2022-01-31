South End Esports facility prepares to host first live virtual racing event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – E-sports is gaining popularity in the Queen City and nationwide. What was once just a hobby is now becoming a collegiate sport across the country. A Charlotte business owner is now taking advantage of the growth by opening a gaming facility in South End.



The Carolina E-Sports Hub opened late last year in an industrial park right off I-77. Right now operators see the potential growth with gaming, so they are planning a first-of-its-kind live event to take advantage.

“The way this is programmed in, we found a perfect spot in the South End of Charlotte in my opinion,” said Rick Suarez, Managing Director of the Carolina Esports Hub.

The spot has more than 50 gaming computers, more than enough to hold a competition. You’ll also find broadcast equipment and a podcast station.

The facility works with high school and college students interested in Esports.

“We wanted a venue not to just to entertain them through gaming, but also to educate them with the other skills that Esports can provide,” said Suarez.

The hub is now expanding to Eracing with the popular iRacing service.

“We are starting to see a lot of colleges pick that up as a sport,” said Suarez.

So operators are turning on the lights, firing up the cameras, and setting the stage for a live e-racing competition complete with a live audience.

“This will be our first try at it with Eracing specifically and we are incredibly excited, Charlotte is the home of NASCAR,” said Suarez.

It’s also a first for the Monday Night Racing league.

“We wanted to put on an event that not many people have done,” said Ford Martin, founder of the Monday Night Racing league.

Monday Night Racing is a weekly iRacing league pitting pro motorsports drivers and those associated with the sport against one another.



The virtual racing is taken very seriously. The live-in-person championship race at the hub will feature eligible drivers, all in custom rigs, complete with a steering wheel, shifter, and pedals.

“You’re going to see the raw emotion of a driver winning a championship in front of a live audience,” said Martin.

The champion will walk away with a trophy, $800, and other high-dollar prizes.

“If anyone knows me they know I am as big of an Esports supporter as there is. Fans can come together and not just celebrate Monday Night Racing, but celebrate simulated stock car racing,” said Martin.

The live championship event will be held on February 7 and will feature pro-NASCAR drivers. More information, including ticket information, can be found here.