City of Charlotte to issue mask mandate for city government buildings starting on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Beginning this Friday, Aug. 13, the City of Charlotte will be enforcing a mask mandate for city government buildings, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.

City employees, contractors, members of the public, and members of the media will be required to wear a mask while inside city governments buildings, including the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center remains closed to the public except for public meetings held by the Charlotte City Council, Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education.

This week the City of Charlotte began distributing a form to all city employees, requesting that they share their vaccination status. City officials said this information is being collected to help create a baseline data set of vaccination rates among employees.

All city employees will be required to complete the vaccination status form 10 days after it is made available to them, the City of Charlotte stated in their email.

“Public health data shows the Delta variant of COVID-19 is creating a surge in COVID-19 cases in our community. We also know that the Delta variant is different from past forms of the virus in that it is more easily transmissible. The city believes that the best way to protect our employees and the community we service is through vaccination,” the City of Charlotte said.

The City of Charlotte said it considers the vaccination status form to be confidential medical information and therefore, not a matter of public record. The City said it will abide by all applicable laws and regulations to the confidentiality of such records.

“This information is being collected to help us create a baseline data set of vaccination rates among employees. Once Human Resources has gathered and reported the total percentage of vaccinated employees, the city manager will evaluate the data and make future decisions to encourage more employees to get vaccinated and/or implement further safety measures to stopping or slowing the spread of COVID-19,” the City of Charlotte said in their email.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the vaccine is encourages to call the Mecklenburg County Public Health hotline at 980-314-9400 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.