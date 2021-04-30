Sonny’s BBQ in south Charlotte to close Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Sonny’s BBQ location in south Charlotte will close its doors for good on Friday, the restaurant confirmed to FOX 46.

After more than 40 years of operation, the barbeque restaurant at 440 Tyvola Road is closing down.

According to the Sonny’s Franchise Company, the decision to close came from the location’s franchise owner.

Sonny’s said its locations in Concord, Mooresville and Rock Hill remain open.

The restaurant group said it is searching for other potential locations in the Charlotte market to open a new franchise.

