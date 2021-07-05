Someone in Charlotte won a $1M lottery prize after buying a $2 ticket at a convenience store

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million win for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Charlotte, according an NC Education Lottery news release.

The winner bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 8-31-32-34-45 to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls in a drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

The ticket won the largest prize nationally in Friday’s drawing. A second ticket sold in California also won a $1 million prize.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot, so it will increase to $82 million as an annuity or $57.7 million as a lump sum for Tuesday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 Charlotte email alert

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories