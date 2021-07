Someone in Charlotte won a $1M lottery prize after buying a $2 ticket at a convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million win for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Charlotte, according an NC Education Lottery news release.

The winner bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 8-31-32-34-45 to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls in a drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

The ticket won the largest prize nationally in Friday’s drawing. A second ticket sold in California also won a $1 million prize.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot, so it will increase to $82 million as an annuity or $57.7 million as a lump sum for Tuesday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.