Some shoppers wait until the last minute to get gifts for Christmas

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The clock is ticking for last minute shoppers getting presents for their loved ones tonight. FOX 46 spoke with shoppers today to get a pulse on retail trends here in the Queen City.

Bill Godwin, the owner of Paper Skyscraper in Dilworth, said his store looks a bit different this year, for the better though. Last year, with capacity limits due to COVID, many customers were lined up around the block to get their holiday shopping done. This year capacity wasn’t an issue, but they did deal with supply chain problems.

Godwin said luckily they ordered everything much earlier than usual, and were fully stocked by the time Christmas came around.

“We’ve got everything from like specific greeting cards, which is actually one of the things we’re famous for, on down to like Christmas ornaments, or things that people like, that are local to Charlotte,” Godwin explained.

Paper Skyscraper has been open for 32 years, and they carry just about everything for everyone. Godwin says his store has goods from over 80 local sellers from North Carolina.

“That money flows right back into our community. Those people are here in our community, the business owners are, the employees are, the people that they buy their stuff from are here. Then those families kinda recirculate that here, so it’s really important to buy local,” Godwin said.

Lots of shoppers waited till the last minute to find gifts for their loved ones today, many still trickled into Paper Skyscraper as we interviewed Godwin. Jack Alexander decided on a photo of the Charlotte Skyline for one of his friends.

“It was between that and a mug that said ‘I’m so hungover right now’ so I thought it would be a bit more palatable,” Alexander said.

As for Hudson Mills? He got his last minute shopping doe for his brother and sister, now he’s just hoping Santa shows up tonight.

“You can’t tell if you’ve been naughty or nice, well you sorta can but not really,” little Hudson said.