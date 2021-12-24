Some say they needed to stop by officer’s memorial before starting holiday celebrations

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Some people stopped by the University precinct to leave flowers at the memorial for fallen CMPD officer Mia Goodwin. Others like Crystle Stephens not only stopped, but Stephens took time to straighten up the flowers already at the memorial to make them look nice.

“The entire city is feeling this grief right now,” added Stephens.

Officer Goodwin died on Wednesday morning after her police cruiser was hit by a semi-truck while the officer was assisting in an accident investigation.

“There’s just not enough words to express the feeling.”

Stephens says the story of Officer Goodwin dying in the line of duty hits close to home, not as an officer, but as a mother. Stephens says she can’t even imagine what Mia Goodwin’s husband and three young children are going through right now.

“The feeling of just a few days before Christmas,” added Stephens. “She just came back from maternity leave, she hadn’t even been back a whole week, and now I’m sure her kids are at home wondering, ‘where’s mom?'”

People have also been donating funds to benefit the Goodwin family, and some at the memorial say they hope the Goodwins and CMPD officers are getting mental and spiritual help as well.

“Prayer changes things, and we need to get closer to God,” said Craig McKinnon, who used to see Goodwin on patrol. “To see something like this, for this to happen like this, a moment like this at the holiday season, it’s so sad.”

People say they will say an extra prayer this holiday season for everyone touched by this tragedy.