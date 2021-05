COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tamara Mullis of Charlotte found 10 words on her VIP Cashword ticket to win a $150,000 top prize.

Mullis purchased her winning $5 ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Charlotte.

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $106,126 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

VIP Cashword launched in March with five top prizes of $150,000. Two top prizes remain to be won.