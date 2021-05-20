CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Thursday it will seek warrants on anyone alleged to have helped wanted suspect Tyler Terry in any way.

A massive manhunt has been going on for several days in Chester County for Terry who is linked to four murders in two states. Terry is still believed to be in the Chester County, South Carolina area and presumed to be armed and dangerous.

Residents should call 9-1-1 if they see Terry and should not approach, authorities said.

“I’m praying that this manhunt comes to a safe and prompt end. I am hopeful that folks in this area are taking this seriously. We need to remain vigilant and report to law enforcement any suspicious activity. I can assure you Sheriff Dorsey and his team along with several other state and federal agencies are doing everything in their power to locate and arrest Mr. Terry,” Silicter Newman said.

Midlands Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up $1,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131 or 9-1-1.