‘Sober October’: Charlotte company supplies more booze-less options that still provide a fun-filled experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – You’ve probably heard of Dry January, but a lot more people are joining in on Sober October.

There’s a company in the Queen City that’s making it easier for people to nix alcohol without making you feel like you’re missing out.

“It’s the next big thing, it really is,” said Kerry Boyd, Co-Owner of 86 Spirits.

In fact, more bars and restaurants are catering to people who want to go with friends in the Charlotte area while staying sober by adding extensive Mocktail Menus.

They’re drinks that taste like the real thing explains Kerri Fitzgerald, the other Co-Owner of 86 Spirits.

She said, “Your experience is going to taste the same, you’re just not going to have that same side-effect with alcohol.”

Fitzgerald said she stopped drinking last November but doesn’t feel deprived of the growing options on the Non-alcoholic beverage scene.

Boyd stopped drinking about two years ago.

What started as a way for both Boyd and Fitzgerald to accomplish their athletic and health goals, has turned into 86 Spirits; the sort of middle man between small zero-proof beverage companies and your favorite Queen City hotspot.

Fitzgerald said, “Alcohol was disturbing my sleep and it was causing me to like maybe eat poorly afterward, and it wasn’t helping to be the best I could be.”

Boyd said they want to help people feel more comfortable cutting out alcohol, without watering down their social life.

She said, “It’s nice to have a special drink to feel like I am included, like I am drinking. I’m not talking about lemonade or sweet tea, like an actual cocktail without alcohol in it that tastes really good.”

In other words, you can as the bartender, make a margarita with a zero-proof tequila and it’ll taste exactly like a margarita.

It’s also a win-win for bars and restaurants as more people choose to cut out the booze.

“There’s a way for restaurants to make a lot more money on that 10% of people that don’t drink alcohol,” explained Fitzgerald.

Sean Keyser, Partner at Menagerie Hospitality Group and the Wine Loft in South End said he’s all on board and loves working with 86 Spirits.

“You get the experience of a gin or a vodka or whiskey or a beer or wine, and I think there’s something about that that makes you feel like you’re more integrated with the rest of the people you’re at the bar with,” Keyser said.

He added that his customers are grateful for having the NA option. It’s a little thing that can be a really big thing in changing the stigma that can come with choosing to say “No” to alcohol.

“I think if we were doing this a couple of years ago, it would be a little harder,” Boyd said.

Fitzgerald added, “I don’t lack anything, my social life is on fire.”

86 Spirits serves close to 20 venues in the Charlotte area right now and the list keeps growing.

Click here to find a full list of bars and restaurants that carry 86 Spirits products.