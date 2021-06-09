Smooth Sailing: Lake Norman set to host international sunfish race

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sailors from around the world are setting sail on Lake Norman this weekend for a major international sailboat racing competition.

The sailboat races on Lake Norman are a qualifying event for the Sunfish World Championships in Italy next year.

Sailors from Peru to Canada are getting ready to compete on the lake.

It’s all smooth sailing.

“When we’re on land, we are best friends,” said Sonya Dean of her fellow sailors.

But they’re all competitors when they hit the water.

“This is a competition and we’re very competitive on the water,” said Dean.

More than 80 boats have registered for this weekend’s big sailboat racing competition, the North American Championship Sunfish regatta.

“We haven’t had this many boats at least in the past ten years,” said Dean.

Sailors are coming to Lake Norman from all around the world.

“We have people that came here from Peru and we have sailors coming from Guatemala,” said Dean.

They’re all setting sail on Lake Norman this weekend.

“You’re just in the water racing and you go, you go to beat everybody,” said Dean.

Dean is hoping to be one of the top finishers to qualify for the world championships in Italy next year.

“It’s fantastic, we are so happy to be here,” she said.

COVID-19 hit sailboat racing hard over the last year.

“Oh terrible, terrible, it was an unprecedented year for all of us, championships were canceled,” said Dean.

But now, there are winds of change on Lake Norman.

“The response has been phenomenal,” said John Butine, the event chair for this weekend’s regatta.

Lake Norman is really making waves in international sailboat racing.

“I think everybody’s going to leave at the end of Sunday and say, ‘Wow that was great, we can’t wait to come back,” said Butine.

If you want to watch the events this weekend, they start Friday morning at 11 am and end Sunday.

And if you’ll be hanging out on the lake, try to give these sailboats some space to race.

The event is happening right around the Lake Norman Yacht Club in Mooresville, so keep that in mind if you’re on the water this weekend.