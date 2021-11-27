Small Business Saturday: Two Thanksgivings into the COVID pandemic, local stores are cranking out the promotions and specials

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the dust settles from Black Friday, it’s now time for smaller businesses to shine.

Two Thanksgivings now into the pandemic, a lot of smaller stores are cranking out promotions and specials on Saturday in the hopes that you’ll choose to shop local.

Many smaller towns outside of Charlotte are really embracing Small Business Saturday, which was launched 12 years ago by American Express to encourage people to step outside the big-box stores.

Waxhaw happens to be wild about their small businesses.

“You drive down 16, you hit the railroad tracks and you go ‘Wow I didn’t know this was here,” said business owner Bernard Arthur when talking about his town.

The downtown Waxhaw area is brimming with smaller shops and restaurants, from Cork & Ale, to Pinky Out Sk8 Shop right down the street.

“If you’re here on a Friday or Saturday you need a reservation,” said Cork & Ale’s Co-Owner, Bernard Arthur.

Ken Posko owns three different stores in the downtown area; Pinky Out Sk8 Co., FD Cigar Co., and Provisions.

He said, “People can actually come to us instead of having to wait or go online.”

When you think about it, Small Business Saturday is every day for these two entrepreneurs.

Arthur said, “You’re going to find great service, you’re going to find a family community, you’re going to find people who like each other and love to be here.”

Arthur has co-owned Cork & Ale with Chris Martinez for the past three years, promising hundreds of curated wines, beers, and great food.

“What we have here, you’re not going to find in a big-box store and we’re actually a little bit cheaper than the big box stores,” Arthur said when talking about the stores’ wine selection.

Posko said small businesses are all a labor of love, which is why the name behind the skate shop may hold the most meaning.

“With, my daughter Zoe, I used to actually link pinkies with her to help her go down the ramp, and then it got to the point where I would stay across the skate park, and then she’d be like “Dad pinky’s out,” he explained.

Waxhaw’s downtown director, Ashley Nowell, said people should feel proud to shop small.

“Small businesses typically support local charities or local projects 250% more than your big box stores are big businesses,” she said.

Plus, any money you spend tends to stay right where you live.

Nowell said, “For every dollar that you spend, that small business, .68 cents is going to stay in the community.”

It’s no secret, the pandemic hasn’t been kind to small businesses.

Posko said, “January, February came around we were still doing OK and then COVID happened and that’s when everything shut down. It kind of scared us.”

The challenges though forced most business owners to think outside the box to serve their customers safely and reach new ones.

Arthur said, “We had to change the menu, had to go online, we got a little tongue in cheek on our social media.”

Nowell said that businesses in Waxhaw are thriving, but store owners said that it’s up to the community to keep it that way.

“Mind you, we may not have the variety the big box stores have, but we are here, we have heart and we have the love of our business, and that’s why we do it,” Posko said.