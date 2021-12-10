SLED: Former York police officer accused of shoplifting at least 9 times while on duty

YORK, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former officer with the York Police Department has been arrested by agents for shoplifting at least nine times while on duty as a York Police Officer, according to SLED.

Kashin McElveen, 31, has been charged with misconduct in office and shoplifting.

According to the arrest warrant, between March 12, 2021, and May 7, 2021, McElveen stole items from the Walmart located at 970 E. Liberty Street in York over nine separate times that valued at $93.26.

McElveen was charged following evidence observed on surveillance, witness statements, a statement given by McElveen, and the investigation conducted by SLED.

McElveen was booked into the Moss Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 9.