Skunk forces evacuation from Lake Norman High School Friday

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Lake Norman High School has been evacuated and students have been released early from school Friday due to a skunk getting inside the building, officials announced.

“Due to an unfortunate circumstance beyond our control Lake Norman HS is releasing students from the school early. There is a skunk in the building. It has sprayed and the odor is affecting students and staff,” officials with Lake Norman High School said.

All students are safe but remaining on campus is not an option, authorities explained.

Seniors were dismissed around 10:45 a.m. Friday. The remaining students were bused as normal.