Skeletal remains found in creek behind Cabarrus County home

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Skeletal human remains were found in a small creek behind a home in Mount Pleasant Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a resident reported finding an item that appeared to be human remains behind a home on the 1100 block of Pine Cross Drive.

Investigators arrived at the home and confirmed that the object was skeletal remains from a human.

More remains were reportedly found in and around the creek in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office officials said they have requested assistance from the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation in gathering more information from the remains in hopes of identifying them.

Authorities said they will release more information as they learn more.