Sizing up salaries: Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charlotte

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Charlotte, the annual mean wage is $52,150 or 2.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $264,210. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Computer systems analysts
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $98,110
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,160
– Employment: 589,060
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)
EU2017EE // Flickr
#49. Information security analysts
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $100,330
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,210
– Employment: 125,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#48. Physics teachers, postsecondary
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $101,780
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,110
– Employment: 13,780
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($148,240)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,430)
— Rochester, NY ($144,220)
g-stockstudio // Shutterstock
#47. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $101,850
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,180
– Employment: 249,090
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)
— Raleigh, NC ($112,570)
— Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#46. Database administrators and architects
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $102,130
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,110
– Employment: 125,460
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#45. Art directors
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $102,660
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $109,600
– Employment: 42,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,970)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,810)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#44. Management analysts
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $103,170
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,560
– Employment: 709,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($132,090)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)
Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Physician assistants
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $103,840
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#42. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $104,040
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 13,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
Canva
#41. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $104,100
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $174,870
– Employment: 84,520
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)
TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock
#40. Sales engineers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $104,380
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,780
– Employment: 63,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#39. Nurse practitioners
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $104,740
– #229 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,560
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
Canva
#38. Electrical engineers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $105,050
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,670
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#37. Education administrators, postsecondary
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $105,270
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy
#36. Chemical engineers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $107,390
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,090
– Employment: 30,120
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)
— Midland, TX ($152,170)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#35. Medical and health services managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $108,120
– #159 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
IAEA Imagebank // Flickr
#34. Nuclear engineers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $108,280
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,700
– Employment: 15,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,420)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($145,330)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,270)
Suzanne M. Day // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Nurse midwives
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $108,790
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,810
– Employment: 6,930
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#32. Real estate brokers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $110,350
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 870
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,450
– Employment: 42,730
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($120,210)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($118,170)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($116,740)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $113,060
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
IBM Research // Flickr
#30. Computer network architects
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $113,800
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#29. Psychiatrists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $115,150
– #100 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $220,430
– Employment: 25,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)
USACE NY // Flickr
#28. Construction managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $117,620
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#27. Industrial production managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $119,870
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#26. Pharmacists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $122,240
– #253 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,240
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#25. Purchasing managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $123,240
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
Pixabay
#24. Advertising and promotions managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $124,530
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,890
– Employment: 25,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($200,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)
NTNU // Flickr
#23. Natural sciences managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $130,410
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,450
– Employment: 67,720
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
Pixabay
#22. General and operations managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $131,910
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 18,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#21. Training and development managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $132,280
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#20. Human resources managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $137,900
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,430
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
Austin Community College // Flickr
#19. Veterinarians
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $141,400
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 760
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,820
– Employment: 74,540
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#18. Optometrists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $141,920
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,980
– Employment: 39,420
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Computer and information systems managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $143,970
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,700
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Personal financial advisors
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $146,410
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,940
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
Pixabay
#15. Compensation and benefits managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $147,380
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,210
– Employment: 16,900
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)
— New Haven, CT ($179,310)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#14. Marketing managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $147,570
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
Pixabay
#13. Architectural and engineering managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $149,180
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Lawyers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $149,540
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
dokurose // Shutterstock
#11. Actuaries
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $150,630
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,970
– Employment: 22,260
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($147,760)
Canva
#10. Sales managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $151,560
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
Canva
#9. Financial managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $166,150
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
Canva
#8. Dentists, general
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $182,720
– #139 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 800
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
Canva
#7. Nurse anesthetists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $207,650
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,190
National
– Annual mean salary: $181,040
– Employment: 43,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($266,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
Canva
#6. Podiatrists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $222,760
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,680
– Employment: 9,770
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)
— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)
Canva
#5. Family medicine physicians
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $229,810
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#4. Chief executives
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $230,000
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,250
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
Unsplash
#3. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $231,520
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $252,040
– Employment: 36,270
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wausau, WI ($285,230)
— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)
— Asheville, NC ($284,780)
Canva
#2. Pediatricians, general
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $232,790
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $184,410
– Employment: 29,740
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($277,390)
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
— Chico, CA ($270,550)
Canva
#1. General internal medicine physicians
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $264,210
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $201,440
– Employment: 44,610
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)