Sizing up salaries: Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charlotte

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Charlotte, the annual mean wage is $52,150 or 2.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $264,210. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Computer systems analysts

– Annual mean salary: $98,110

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,310

– Annual mean salary: $96,160

– Employment: 589,060

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)

#49. Information security analysts

– Annual mean salary: $100,330

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,070

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– Employment: 125,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

#48. Physics teachers, postsecondary

– Annual mean salary: $101,780

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $101,110

– Employment: 13,780

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($148,240)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,430)

— Rochester, NY ($144,220)

#47. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Annual mean salary: $101,850

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,630

– Annual mean salary: $86,180

– Employment: 249,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)

— Raleigh, NC ($112,570)

— Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)

#46. Database administrators and architects

– Annual mean salary: $102,130

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,510

– Annual mean salary: $96,110

– Employment: 125,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)

#45. Art directors

– Annual mean salary: $102,660

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

– Annual mean salary: $109,600

– Employment: 42,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,810)

#44. Management analysts

– Annual mean salary: $103,170

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,220

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 709,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($132,090)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)

#43. Physician assistants

– Annual mean salary: $103,840

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#42. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

– Annual mean salary: $104,040

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,370

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#41. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

– Annual mean salary: $104,100

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

– Annual mean salary: $174,870

– Employment: 84,520

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)

#40. Sales engineers

– Annual mean salary: $104,380

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– Employment: 63,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

#39. Nurse practitioners

– Annual mean salary: $104,740

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,560

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#38. Electrical engineers

– Annual mean salary: $105,050

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,670

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

#37. Education administrators, postsecondary

– Annual mean salary: $105,270

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

#36. Chemical engineers

– Annual mean salary: $107,390

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

– Annual mean salary: $117,090

– Employment: 30,120

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)

— Midland, TX ($152,170)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)

#35. Medical and health services managers

– Annual mean salary: $108,120

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,340

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#34. Nuclear engineers

– Annual mean salary: $108,280

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

– Annual mean salary: $120,700

– Employment: 15,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,420)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($145,330)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,270)

#33. Nurse midwives

– Annual mean salary: $108,790

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $108,810

– Employment: 6,930

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)

#32. Real estate brokers

– Annual mean salary: $110,350

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

– Annual mean salary: $81,450

– Employment: 42,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($120,210)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($118,170)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($116,740)

#31. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Annual mean salary: $113,060

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

#30. Computer network architects

– Annual mean salary: $113,800

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,790

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

#29. Psychiatrists

– Annual mean salary: $115,150

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

– Annual mean salary: $220,430

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)

#28. Construction managers

– Annual mean salary: $117,620

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,460

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

#27. Industrial production managers

– Annual mean salary: $119,870

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,680

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#26. Pharmacists

– Annual mean salary: $122,240

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,240

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#25. Purchasing managers

– Annual mean salary: $123,240

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

#24. Advertising and promotions managers

– Annual mean salary: $124,530

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

– Annual mean salary: $141,890

– Employment: 25,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($200,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)

#23. Natural sciences managers

– Annual mean salary: $130,410

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– Employment: 67,720

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

#22. General and operations managers

– Annual mean salary: $131,910

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 18,980

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#21. Training and development managers

– Annual mean salary: $132,280

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

#20. Human resources managers

– Annual mean salary: $137,900

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,430

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#19. Veterinarians

– Annual mean salary: $141,400

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

#18. Optometrists

– Annual mean salary: $141,920

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

#17. Computer and information systems managers

– Annual mean salary: $143,970

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,700

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#16. Personal financial advisors

– Annual mean salary: $146,410

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,940

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

#15. Compensation and benefits managers

– Annual mean salary: $147,380

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

– Annual mean salary: $134,210

– Employment: 16,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)

— New Haven, CT ($179,310)

#14. Marketing managers

– Annual mean salary: $147,570

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,740

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

#13. Architectural and engineering managers

– Annual mean salary: $149,180

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,490

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#12. Lawyers

– Annual mean salary: $149,540

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,620

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#11. Actuaries

– Annual mean salary: $150,630

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

– Annual mean salary: $120,970

– Employment: 22,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($147,760)

#10. Sales managers

– Annual mean salary: $151,560

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,310

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#9. Financial managers

– Annual mean salary: $166,150

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,340

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#8. Dentists, general

– Annual mean salary: $182,720

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

#7. Nurse anesthetists

– Annual mean salary: $207,650

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,190

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

#6. Podiatrists

– Annual mean salary: $222,760

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

– Annual mean salary: $142,680

– Employment: 9,770

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)

— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)

#5. Family medicine physicians

– Annual mean salary: $229,810

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

#4. Chief executives

– Annual mean salary: $230,000

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

#3. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

– Annual mean salary: $231,520

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

– Annual mean salary: $252,040

– Employment: 36,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($285,230)

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)

— Asheville, NC ($284,780)

#2. Pediatricians, general

– Annual mean salary: $232,790

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

– Annual mean salary: $184,410

– Employment: 29,740

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($277,390)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)

— Chico, CA ($270,550)

#1. General internal medicine physicians

– Annual mean salary: $264,210

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

– Annual mean salary: $201,440

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)

— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)