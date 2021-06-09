“Size of a basketball.” Boulder damages woman’s car on busy Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – On Vicki Georgoulias’s car, you see signs that it’s had a rough week. She knows exactly how it started.

“I was driving up Billy Graham Parkway, taking my son to his tennis camp–and all of the suddem it got a little bit chaotic in front of me,” she said. “Cars were pulling over in front of me, and boulders were in the road.”

One of the boulders went right under her car at a high force. Her car, a low-lying vehicle, has significant damage.

“It was bigger than my son’s head, and he’s 7,” she said.

Driving along Billy Graham Parkway, it’s not that hard to see how this could happen–cars are passing by at relatively high speeds and if something is in the road of a reasonable size, it can cause damage to the vehicle.

Goeorgoulias told Fox 46 that the biggest issue is near the Tyvola Road exits and areas where you notice a lot of dirt all over the road. She believes it’s a sign something fell out from a truck carrying dirt and rocks, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation said that may be correct.

“Our maintenance crews did go out and clear what was left of the rocks or boulders or stones that were out there,” said Jen Thompson with NCDOT. “When we got out there, a majority of them were on the paved shoulder.”

FOX46 went out to that stretch of Billy Graham Parkway and found dirt along the road, along with a number of rocks and boulders in the vicinity, though off the road.

“One of them, or a couple of them, were up to the size of a basketball,” said Thompson, citing what the maintenance crews relayed.

NCDOT said they have no idea who dumped the dirt and rocks along the road.

Georgoulias said the damage, though, is significant. Her bumper is currently held to the car by zip ties, and she said her horn doesn’t work.

“I lost my fog light, my son had to cut off the tire pressure modules, they were just hanging there,” she said.

To file a claim, visit: https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/claims.aspx