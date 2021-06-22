Single-vehicle crash knocks out power to some areas in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews closed an area road in Huntersville after a vehicle crashed into a power pole Tuesday afternoon.

According to Huntersville Fire, the accident happened Tuesday, June 22, at Gilead Road near Meadowlake Church.

There are some power outages following the crash until the pole can be repaired, fire officials said.

“Use caution in the area and yield to responding agencies,” Charlotte Fire tweeted.

*CRASH* Our Station 2 is clearing from an MVC, Gilead Road near Meadowlake Church, a car versus power pole. There are some power outages following this crash until the pole can be repaired. Use caution in the area and #Yield to responding agencies. #MoveOver #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/2dikkSuQqX — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 22, 2021

No word on how many people were in the car or the extent of injuries at this time. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.