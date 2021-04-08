Single father of three shot dead in Rock Hill mass shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – James Lewis, a single father of three kids in Gastonia, was one of the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Rock Hill home Wednesday evening, his family confirms.

Photo: James Lewis

Lewis, 38, was shot and killed while working outside of the home of Doctor Robert Lesslie who was also killed alongside his wife Barbara and two of their grandchildren.

Just spoke with the parents of James Lewis, the 38 year old shot last night in Rock Hill’s mass shooting. James was Tom and Linda’s only son. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/9duPXFHGvL — Emma Withrow (@emma_withrow) April 8, 2021

Lewis and a sixth person also shot at the home both worked for Gaston Sheet Metal, the company said.

“Both men involved in this incident are long-standing, beloved members of our family at GSM,” a company statement said. “These men embody the values we strive to achieve at GSM and are family-focused, up-beat, and wonderful team members who cared about all the people they encountered.”

Lewis’ parents told FOX 46 Charlotte that the men were at the house fixing the air conditioner.

Former NFL pro Phillip Adams is accused of killing the five victims before shooting himself to death at his parents’ house who live nearby.