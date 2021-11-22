Simpson’s Christmas Tree Lot owners say supply shortages mean price hikes

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s always a hot debate: when to get your Christmas tree. But no matter when you choose to decorate, this year it may hurt your wallet a bit more than usual.

Experts say you may have to pay up to 30% more for trees this year due to high demand and supply chain issues.

The owners of Simpson’s Christmas Tree Lot on South Kings Drive in Charlotte say their sales are already up considerably from last year. They say it’s likely because they ran out of trees a week early last year and people want to make sure they get theirs in time. They say their sales are already up about 10% compared to this time last year. Since they opened on Wednesday, they’ve already sold several hundred trees.

Unfortunately, supply hasn’t matched the increase in demand. Simpson’s Christmas Tree Lot co-owner Kevin Pressley says it’s because of the 2008 recession.

“That seedling, from when it was planted to when that tree was harvested, it takes 12-13 years. So if you do the math, we’re right there at that time to when everybody pulled back,” he said.

He says prices at Simpson’s have gone up about 10% this year. Certainly, the supply chain and labor shortages caused by the pandemic haven’t helped.

“We’re seeing the effects of all those costs that have risen. And so we try to keep them down as much as possible but we still have to – the cost has to be absorbed,” said Pressley.

For many holiday lovers, a higher price tag won’t get in the way of holiday cheer.

“Because of the spirit of Christmas, it doesn’t matter to me,” said tree shopper Jenelle Thorman.

For many families, their Christmas tree traditions will continue. At least for now.

“With everything going on with the economy, with the supply chain, I know these guys have to make a profit too. I understand it is a thing. I just hope that we’re in a place where we can continue to afford it,” said tree shopper Timothy Lee.