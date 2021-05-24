SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing and endangered 74-year-old Charlotte man

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 74-year-old man who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Officials said Jon Michael Wildey was last seen wearing a black and white button-down shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

He is described as 6’0″, 160 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.

Wildey drives a tan, 2017 Subaru Outback with an Indiana license plate number of BNQ310.

Vehicle similar to Wildey’s.

Anyone who has seen Wildey is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.