SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing and endangered 74-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 74-year-old man who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Officials said Jon Michael Wildey was last seen wearing a black and white button-down shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes.
He is described as 6’0″, 160 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.
Wildey drives a tan, 2017 Subaru Outback with an Indiana license plate number of BNQ310.
Anyone who has seen Wildey is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.