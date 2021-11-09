Silver Alert issued for missing teenager who was last seen in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued Tuesday for a teenage boy who was last seen in Gastonia, the Ranlo Police Department announced.

17-year-old Jesse Perez was last seen at 2402 Monterrey Park Drive. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Perez is described as Hispanic, 6’1″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black shoes, black jeans, and a black jacket.

Anyone with information should call the Ranlo Police Department at 704-824-5172.