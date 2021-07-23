Silver Alert issued for missing Matthews man

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Jagawn Govens.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Govens, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Govens is described as a Black man, 23-years-old, 6’2″ tall, weighing 210 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of 1500 Gander Cove Lane in Matthews, police said.

Anyone with information should call Der Michalak at the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.