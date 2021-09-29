Silver Alert canceled after missing Iredell County man with dementia located safe

UPDATE: Williams was located safely in the Statesville area, according to Iredell County investigators.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 46-year-old Iredell County man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The ICSO is looking for Michael Wayne Williams who left his home along Oak Knoll Drive in Statesville Wednesday morning. Deputies said Williams has been diagnosed with dementia.

Williams was last seen driving in a blue 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander with tag number HBV 6905. The vehicle was last seen in the South Iredell area of Old Mountain Road.

Anyone who may have spotted Williams is asked to call the Iredell County Communications Center at 704-878-3100.