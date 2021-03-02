Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Shelby woman

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing, endangered woman from Shelby, according to the NC Center for Missing Persons.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Anna Lee Miller, 56, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Miller is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, weighing 200 pounds, with sandy-colored hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo hooded jacket, black boots, and sweatpants.

Miller was last seen in the area of Polkville Road in Shelby, NC, authorities said. She could be operating a gray 2012 Toyota Corolla, NC plate HDV-5124.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call C Carpenter at the Cleveland County Sheriff Office at 704-484-4822 or 9-1-1.