Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Matthews man

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Matthews Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who suffers from a cognitive disorder and may be in need of medication.

Alemseghed Habtemariam, 64, was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 9.

Habtemariam was last seen wearing a wine-colored hoodie, black beanie cap, and khaki pants. He is described as approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 126 pounds, with brown eyes, a bald head, and a white beard. He walks with a cane and has a noticeable limp.

Habtemarian suffers from a cognitive disorder and is in need of medication regularly. If you have seen him, you’re asked to please call 9-1-1 or 704-847-5555 immediately, police said.