Silver Alert issued for missing 91-year-old Gaston County man

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old Gaston County man.

Donald Edwin Joy was last seen in the Mount Holly area of Gaston County around noon Feb. 3, 2021.

Police said he was seen driving a white 1997 Mazda B2300 pickup truck, displaying NC tag XVB-1132.

Joy is described as a white male, with white hair and brown eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 185 lbs.

Anyone with information on Joy’s whereabouts is asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or 911. You can also call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.