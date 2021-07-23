Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old woman in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Catherine Richardson.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Richardson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Richardson is described as a Black woman, 75-years-old, 5’6″ tall, weighing 120 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans and no shoes.

Richardson was last known to be in the area of 814 Winborne Ave SW in Concord, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det Jamieson at the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.