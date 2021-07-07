Silver Alert issued for missing 45-year-old man from Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing, endangered man from Hickory, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Rodney Earl Macon, 45, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Macon is described as a black male, 5’9″ tall, weighing 145 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts with black and white shoes, police said.

Macon was last spotted at 1037 3rd Street SE in Hickory before he went missing.

Anyone with information about Macon should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.