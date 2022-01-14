Shoppers clearing shelves as winter weather approaches

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ahead of this weekend’s expected Winter storm, Queen City News checked in with a number of businesses in northern Mecklenburg County on what they have seen at the stores, and how seriously customers are taking the watches and warnings.

At ACE Hardware in Cornelius, supplies of de-icers and snow shovels have been depleted, and reportedly were all grabbed within 24 hours of their arrival.

Owner Dori Rice said they gave away mismatched trash can lids as a makeshift sled. Other than that, there are few items available.

“When the news hit about our wonderful Winter weather…we actually sold out yesterday, lunchtime,” she said in an interview on Friday.

Supplies of bread and milk have added to shortages already at grocery stores. At Food Lion, Publix, and Harris Teeter locations off Interstate-77 and Gilead Road, supplies were starting to diminish, with milk quickly going out.

While bread and milk may be a good idea for food during any power outage, Rice advised also stocking up on batteries and making sure flashlights work, in case of an outage.