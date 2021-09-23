Shooting that killed 1, injured 2 in northeast Charlotte declared ‘justified homicide,’ by CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A shooting that killed one person and injured two others earlier this month in northeast Charlotte has been declared as a ‘justified homicide,’ by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The term justifiable homicide means, the taking of a human life under circumstances of justification, as a matter of right, such as self-defense, or other causes set out in statute, according to Cornell Law School.

The deadly shooting occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, in the 4900 block of Springview Road.

According to CMPD, as officers arrived to the scene they found three people who had been shot. Two were rushed to Atrium Health for treatment. The third person, Jeffrey Bernard Lineberger II, 43, died at the scene.

Lineberger’s family was notified of his death earlier this month.

CMPD said the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has consulted with the CMPD’s Homicide Unit and concurs with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.