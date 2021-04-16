Shooting suspect reported in the vicinity of Winthrop University

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are looking for a shooting suspect in the vicinity of Winthrop University.

The school sent out an alert to students advising them to call 911 if they see a black male, possibly wearing gray shorts. School officials say he may be armed.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Rock Hill Police say the shooting occurred near Lancaster Avenue. The suspect vehicle was caught on Charlotte Ave where two suspects were apprehended. A K9 unit is currently searching for a possible third suspect.

Police want to make it known that no shooting has occurred on Winthrop’s Campus.