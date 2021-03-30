Shooting along Hovis Road leaves 2 victims with injuries

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people have been transported to the hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries, following an incident around Hovis Road just north of Uptown, Medic said on Tuesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the incident midafternoon on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

Medic confirmed two patients were transported with gunshot wounds to Atrium Main.

The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time what led to the incident. This remains an active investigation and is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.