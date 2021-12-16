Shipping delays encouraging shoppers to buy local

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Shipping delays spurred by docked vessels and worker shortages is forcing American consumers to be patient or rethink their shopping habits.

“Welcome to Cowbridge,” Michael White said. “We manufacture our products right here in North Carolina.”

White is not an owner; he calls himself the back-up man when the two in charge are off on deliveries.

“So, I just hey let’s load it up and drive it to New Hampshire and that’s what we did. Road trip,” Co-owners Scott Edwards and Lisa Harmon said.

Fourteen years ago, they transformed their business model, selling local-sourced products made in Hickory.

“It’s really kicked in the last three years; it’s really paid off I think,” Edwards said.

The shipping crisis solidified their decision even further. More consumers are fed up with 12-month shipping delays from online retailers.

“That’s the story that we hear is that they put in an order it was supposed to be on the way, they would get repeated calls, even to the point where they would get cancelled, even from the company itself,” Harmon said. “People realized I guess that ordering through the mail was not working so well so they started doing more small business with us.”

Local retailers are not completely immune to supply chain issues. The owners of Cowbridge Furniture said they are facing delays for some products like foam, and higher prices for lumber.