‘Shine the light’: Candlelight vigil to be held for Lincoln County PE teacher who passed away

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A candlelight vigil is being held Wednesday evening for a beloved coach and PE teacher who passed away this week in Lincoln County.

Jamie Seitz served as a basketball, volleyball, and golf coach, as well as a PE teacher in Denver. He passed away late Sunday night, according to Lincoln Charter School.

Those close to Seitz told FOX 46 that he had been battling COVID-19 before tragically passing away.

“It was such a shock we had all been communicating with him the week before and it turned very quickly,” said Daniel Schmitz who serves as Lincoln Charter School Athletic Director.

Schmitz worked closely with Seitz both on and off the field.

“He was Mr. Lincoln Charter. That’s who he was,” Schmitz added.

Photo: Lincoln Charter School

Hearts are heavy across campus Wednesday as teachers and students worked to prepare for the candlelight vigil. They set out 2,000 luminaries around campus.

“Jamie lived life to the fullest. He always had a smile and made you feel better,” said Donna Wells, an elementary school co-worker.

Seitz led the boys’ basketball and golf teams to state titles in 2017. Large pictures of the winning teams hang in the gym. During the school days, Seitz coached PE and made sure every student felt like they mattered.

“He was like the bottom block holding us all up,” Wells said.

The school community is wrapping their arms around Seitz’ wife and two children who go to the school.

“Everyone is devastated. Everyone had some sort of role in his life and he had a role in theirs,” said Rebecca Byer, a senior. She spent the day painting the rocks outside of campus in honor of Seitz.

“He was larger than life and lived life to the fullest and I don’t think he ever regretted a moment,” said Lynsey Waddle, who worked alongside Seitz.

Lincoln Charter School released the following statement:

We are so sorry to inform our community that Jamie Seitz passed away late last night. Coach Seitz and his family have been a part of Lincoln Charter since 2009. During this time, Coach Seitz served as a coach (basketball, volleyball, and golf) and as a PE teacher in Denver. We are in touch with the Seitz family, and we will share details on arrangements as we have them. Lincoln Charter will also host an event to honor Coach Seitz. Details on that, as well as support measures that we will provide for students, are forthcoming. Please keep the entire Seitz family in your thoughts. Lincoln Charter School

A ‘Shine the Light’ candlelight memorial is being held Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Charter Denver campus parking lots.

“Join us as we gather as a community to Shine the Light for Jamie Seitz as he did for so many others through the years,” organizers said.

For safety purposes, people were being asked that they remain in their vehicles during the service which will be broadcast on the radio. Folks were asked to bring candles or flashlights for the service.

