Sherwin-Williams expansion to bring more than 180 jobs to Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Sherwin-Williams Company will create 183 jobs in Iredell County as it expands its facilities in Statesville, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The company said it will invest $324 million to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity and establish a larger distribution facility at the site.

“Manufacturers choose North Carolina time and again, thanks to our state’s skilled workforce, modern transportation networks, and central, East Coast location,” said Governor Cooper in a written statement.

The Sherwin-Williams project in Statesville will include a 36,000-square-foot extension of its existing 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, the addition of four new rail spurs, and the construction of a new 800,000-square-foot distribution and fleet transportation center, authorities said.

The upgrades will reportedly add millions of gallons of annual manufacturing capacity to help the company meet the increasing demand for its architectural paint and coatings products.

Once the new positions have been filled, the community will see more than $10 million enter its economy each and every year, due to the payroll impact from the new jobs, Gov. Cooper’s office said.

The Sherwin-Williams project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant approved by the state’s Economic Investment CommitteeTuesday. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.1 billion, authorities said.