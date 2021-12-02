Sheriff’s Office to relocate 23 juveniles in Mecklenburg County to address jail staffing shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Sheriff’s Office will relocate 23 juveniles from the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Detention Center to help with staffing shortages, officials said Thursday.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the 23 juveniles are currently held in Mecklenburg County but are facing charges in other counties.

The relocation would decrease the detention center’s population by a third and would free up 29 officers to work at Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central, a facility in dire need of extra staff.

“This decision was made with careful thought and consideration. Since the onset of the pandemic in 2019, our staff has worked tirelessly for 20 months to continue operations and ensure the safety of our detention centers,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden.

McFadden said the agency has been implementing mandatory overtime and using resources from other areas to address the staffing issues.

“Every sector of this agency has been impacted,” the sheriff said. “Trials have been delayed, resulting in some residents remaining in our facility longer than anticipated. While this is not a permanent solution, it will provide temporary relief and resources where they are currently needed most.”

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety will work with the sheriff’s office to relocate the residents to new facilities. “As we do in every case, we will place these juveniles in facilities that best meet their needs and allow for safety and security to be maintained,” said William Lassiter, Deputy Secretary over Juvenile Justice for NCDPS.