Sheriff: Union County Sheriff K-9 dies after accidentally struck by vehicle

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of one of their own on Friday.

UCSO K-9 “Aleia,” an 8-year-old German Shepherd, died at home after she was accidentally struck by a vehicle after she left the fenced-in rear yard of her handlers’ home, deputies said.

“Aleia” was assigned to the Community Resources Division in 2014 and spent most of her time participating in community events or actively keeping our local schools safe. “Aleia” was trained specifically to work in the school setting and was a friend and protector to many local students.

“At this point, there has been no evidence of foul play in the death of “Aleia” and this matter is being considered a tragic accident,” the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. “Each K-9 is a valued member of the UCSO family. Each UCSO K-9 lives with their assigned handler where a nearly unbreakable bond is formed.”