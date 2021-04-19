Sheriff: Man accused of slicing another person’s neck in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville man is facing a slew of charges after deputies say he sliced another person’s neck, sending them to a medical facility, this weekend.

The violent incident occurred at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, April 18 at a home located on Hill River Road in the Hiddenite Community in Alexander County.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they found a person who had a laceration to the neck area. The person sought treatment at a local medical facility.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Christopher James Sturgill, 21, of Taylorsville, was the suspect. Sturgill had fled from the home before deputies arrived on the scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Warrants were drawn on Sturgill, and he was located a short time later. Sturgill was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. Sturgill was also served with a warrant for failure to appear.

He was placed under a $51,000 secured bond.