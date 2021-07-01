Sheriff: Maiden man sentenced to minimum of 13 years in prison in 2019 child sexual assault case

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Maiden man has been sentenced to serve between 13 and a little over 20 years in prison in connection to a 2019 child sexual assault case, the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, the sexual assault occurred in April of 2019. The investigation lead to charges against Daniel Ray Harris, 54, of Maiden.

On Monday, June 28, 2021, Harris pleaded guilty to felony attempted first-degree statutory sexual offense, felony child abuse involving a sexual act, and felony indecent liberties with a child.

Harris’ sentence will be followed by a suspended sentence of 16 months to 29 months.

Based on information obtained during the investigation, Harris was charged in Randolph County with statutory rape, the sheriff’s office said.