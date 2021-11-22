Sheriff: Elderly man killed in multi-vehicle wreck in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 85-year-old man was killed Monday morning in a multi-vehicle wreck in Lancaster County, according to the Coroner’s Office.

The fatal accident happened at the intersection of Highway 200 South and Bennett Road in Lancaster.

Authorities said the collision involved an SUV and a transport truck. The driver of the SUV, identified as George Guise, 85, of Lancaster, died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by SC Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.